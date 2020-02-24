Bradley & Peoria Police still looking for armed robbery suspect

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University issues a campus alert after they say someone tried to rob another person with a gun.

It happened in a parking lot on W. Main St. about two blocks from N. University Street. The person robbed is not a Bradley student. Officers found the suspect on N. University St. near Moss Ave., but they ran away. Later, a Police K9 found the suspect in an alleyway between W. Fredonia Ave. and W. Barker Ave. Police now believe that the suspect is no longer in the area.

The person is described as a black male around 13-15 years old. At the time, he was wearing all black clothing. The person was also in a group with at least six other teens.

If you have any information, call Bradley University Police at 309-677-2000. You can also call Peoria police at 309-673-4521.