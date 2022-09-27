PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced.

Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007 to 2020.

According to an email from the university, Bond came to campus Monday morning but was later taken to a local hospital where he died.

“Ed was beloved by faculty, staff, and students,” read the email. “Ed believed students should have a sense of both discovery and contribution as they learn and be able to do something they couldn’t have otherwise done. He was passionate and had a zest for teaching.”

Flags at Bradley University will fly at half-staff for three days in Bond’s honor.