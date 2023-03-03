PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a year of conflict, a Bradley professor is weighing in on the progress and possible future of the war in Ukraine.

According to a Bradley University Political Science Professor, Dr. Kyle Estes, he doesn’t believe the decision-makers in Russia expected the war to last this long.

Estes said that the Billions of dollars worth of aid from the United States and others has been one of the biggest assets for Ukraine over the last year.

He said conditions are currently in a stalemate, but it could change if the western aid stops, or if Vladimir Putin is removed.

“There is no guarantee that the next leader of Russia pulls out of Ukraine, but what can almost certainly be guaranteed is that as long as Vladimir Putin is in power, Russian troops will not leave Ukraine,” Estes said. “He’s invested too much of his legacy.”

The United Nations has also called this war one of the largest refugee crises of the century. Estes said, although many people have been allowed to return to their homes, others have no chance of ever returning.