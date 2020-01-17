Closings
There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details.

Bradley professor’s study shows popular podcast may help those with mental illnesses

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. — Studies have shown that excessive and prolonged social media usage has been linked to mental health problems like depression. But, a new study conducted by a Bradley professor shows how one particular podcast might be bucking that trend.

The “My Favorite Murder” podcast and its social media community may be promoting well-being in audiences with mental illness. 

Assistant Professor of Public Relations Rachelle Pavelko analyzed what draws listeners with a mental illness diagnosis to the podcast and how these listeners utilize social media to connect with other fans of the podcast. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story