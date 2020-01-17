Bradley professor’s study shows popular podcast may help those with mental illnesses

PEORIA, Ill. — Studies have shown that excessive and prolonged social media usage has been linked to mental health problems like depression. But, a new study conducted by a Bradley professor shows how one particular podcast might be bucking that trend.

The “My Favorite Murder” podcast and its social media community may be promoting well-being in audiences with mental illness.

Assistant Professor of Public Relations Rachelle Pavelko analyzed what draws listeners with a mental illness diagnosis to the podcast and how these listeners utilize social media to connect with other fans of the podcast.