PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Bradley University’s Small Business Development Center received an award for the ‘Top Small Business Development Center’ in the state today.

The Small Business Administration’s Illinois District Office celebrated the award at the University on Tuesday and highlighted how they have helped local small businesses.

They were presented the award by SBA Region 5 Administrator Geri Aglipay who also went to Bradley. She says the award recognizes the exceptional achievements of the center.

Aglipay would go on to say, “Positioning themselves for the needs of rural central Illinois, what their needs are, to actually get the access they need to the knowledge capital, the social capital, and the financial capital at affordable rates as well with the SBA through the Small Business Development Center at Bradley University.”

The center was founded in 1985. Director Eric Sampson says they have the advantage of being well-funded and well-staffed.

Sampson was also able to explain some of what the center does to guide small business owners.

“How to register a business at the county or at the state level, how to interact with the Secretary of State’s office, the Illinois Department of Revenue, the IRS, and understand really some of the responsibilities that they have.”

Sampson says being able to help small businesses develop is part of what makes him get up in the morning.