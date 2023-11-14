WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A Bradley University soccer coach was honored in the U.S. House of Representatives by U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood on Tuesday.

According to Lahood’s office, Jim DeRose was given the honor of recognition on the House floor in connection with his retirement after 28 seasons of coaching men’s soccer.

The Peoria Republican said DeRose hired in 1996 when he was 28, making him, at the time, the youngest coach in the NCAA Division 1 men’s soccer.

Jim was named the Soccer America Coach of the Year in 2007 after he led Bradley to the NCAA Elite Eight. LaHood said he led Bradley soccer to seven NCAA Tournament appearances.

“During his tenure as head coach, Bradley held a 267-227-66 record with seven NCAA tournament appearances, the highest for any coach in Bradley University Athletics history,” LaHood said. “Jim finishes his career as the second-winningest coach in Missouri Valley Conference soccer history and coached the only four-year all-Americans in MVC men’s soccer history.”

LaHood is the co-chair of the Congressional Soccer Caucus. a group of congress members who work to promote the game of soccer.