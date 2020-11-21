Bradley Students develop NASA spacesuits ahead of Artemis mission

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — NASA selected Bradley University for participation in the next phase of NASA SUITS (Spacesuit User Interface Technologies for Students) program.

This phase is called the Artemis Challenge and university students around the country will design and develop spacesuit interfaces.

They will be potentially used during the Artemis mission.

A spokesperson for the university said NASA wants to land American astronauts on the moon by 2024 for the mission and they must be well-equipped with technologies necessary for the elevated lunar demands and extreme Terrestrial access.

One student, Zach Bachmann, joined the program in 2017 and has been promoted to team lead.

Bachmann’s favorite part is the hands-on experience and feedback from NASA staff.

“I personally am very passionate about space travel and going forward with the future of exploring space and if I can in anyway I am proud to say that I have and continue to do so,” Bachmann said.

In the future, Bachmann said he would love to be a program manager and the work he’s doing now is right up his alley.

Bachmann said students are eligible to join the NASA Suits program regardless of grade level and major.