PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday night, Bradley University students in Peoria honored the two victims that investigators said an intoxicated driver killed, by holding a candlelight vigil.

Stephanie Melgoza was arrested on April 10 for hitting and killing the two victims and is still attending classes at Bradley University.

Students have posted on the application “Yik Yak” that the school is also allowing Melgoza to walk at graduation on May 14.

“On social media, there was a post made and it included the list of who was going to walk, and Stephanie’s name was included. And I, honestly, got really upset in the moment,” said Liliana Garcia, a junior at Bradley who also organized the vigil.

Garcia said she wanted to use her platform to remember the people killed in the accident, but also find a way to hold Melgoza accountable.

“We hosted the vigil because we wanted to pay respect to the lives lost, Paul and Andrea, and we also wanted to make an emphasis that we don’t think she [Melgoza] deserves to walk on campus,” said Garcia.

There were a few students who said everybody should be able to have a hand in deciding if Melgoza attends graduation at all.

“Everybody needs to have a say in this and going forward I think that they need to show that graduation is a privilege, being able to walk at graduation is a privilege, and unfortunately, I don’t think that Stephanie has earned that privilege,” said Senior Jordan Davis.

After Garcia wrote a message saying ‘She murdered 2 people, don’t let her walk,’ on the sidewalk for students and faculty to see, “Bradley decided to wash it out with water, they decided not to address the issue at all,” said Garcia.

Melgoza was arrested on two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in death, two counts of aggravated reckless driving, possession of cannabis, and illegal transportation of alcohol. She bonded out on April 12, for $15,000.

“A lot of the time, especially being a private college, we forget that we are a part of this community. Whether we like it or not, we are a part of this community, we have an impact,” said Garcia.

WMBD reached out to Bradley University administrators who refused to comment or allow us on campus for last night’s event.