PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Students frustrated with the proposed budget cuts at Bradley University made their voices heard Wednesday afternoon in front of the old Avanti’s location at the intersection of Main St. and University St.

The university purchased the Avanti’s space back in January. The reasoning behind the location, according to the protest’s flyer, is it is a symbol of the “empty promises” that Bradley’s administration has made. The university said it would be turned into a green space.

Larry Tangel is a religious studies major at Bradley, which is one of the proposed degree programs that would be discontinued. He questions the reasoning behind the administration’s decision-making.

“How can universities not have majors in economics? How can a university not have a major in philosophy? These are fundamental subjects that underline everything else in the world,” he said.

Tangel also criticized the lack of cuts at the administrative level, saying that “leaders lead” and Standifird should have focused elsewhere instead of restructuring academics.

As for Adalia Yeung, who is a sophomore political science and journalism double major, she said that students want more transparency on the president’s thought process.

“We would just like to see where these numbers came from, where this 13 million dollar deficit stemmed from, and just an overall explanation as to why this is happening,” Yeung said.

She went on to say that she means no disrespect to Standifird and that she understands he is in a “difficult” position.

Natalie Jipson is an adjunct professor of women and gender studies at Bradley. She said that she was informed that she wouldn’t have any classes to teach next semester, but due to student activism, she got her classes back.

She thanked the students for supporting her.

“I think it really does show that student voices are the ones that the administration values in terms of deciding where to potentially make changes to the original proposed cuts,” she said.

Jipson also mentioned that she thinks the proposed budget cuts are “unethical” and that Standifird has “virtually ignored” the recommendations from the faculty senate.

Recommendations from the faculty members of the Senate Executive Committee (FMSE) included eliminating 30 faculty positions and reducing the number of high-level administrators and slowing down the creation of new online programs.

There has also been talk of making cuts to the athletics program, but Standifird stated in an earlier interview that the school’s athletics helps with the university’s visibility.

After the protest, protesters marched toward the university senate meeting. The final decision on the budget cuts is expected to be announced this Monday.