Bradley students protest to keep college majors for future students

PEORIA, Ill — Bradley students are loud and proud about keeping their majors around for future students.

University leaders are considering eliminating some majors and merging some departments.

Students staged a protest on campus to keep those cuts from impacting the theatre arts degree.

The group showed off their homemade signs and asked for support from fellow students.

Bradley sophomore Christine McGowan says theatre arts is geared to help any college major.



“It helps me personally as a teacher because I need to be able to be energetic, I need to be enthusiastic for my future students and theatre helps you learn that,” said McGowan.

Those protesting say other students are willing to listen.

“People seem really excited about it, we’ve had people that walked by that said they have already signed the petition. We have people saying they will sign it cause they didn’t know it was a thing,” said McGowan.

Students passed a petition around and so far received more than 700 signatures. Students already pursuing the degrees in question will be allowed to complete them. The physics degree is also being considered for elimination along with three other degrees in the consumer sciences department.