Bradley to return to in-person commencement ceremonies in May

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University officials announced it will return to hosting in-person commencements in May.

The announcement was made Friday, March 12.

Bradley plans to hold six ceremonies that will take place between Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Shea Stadium.

A special ceremony will also be held for 2020 graduates on Friday, May 14.

The university said it’s breaking up its one ceremony into six in order to allow for social distancing. Students and guests are also expected to wear masks and sanitize.

The university is limiting the number of guests to two per graduate. All the ceremonies will be live-streamed, so family and friends unable to attend can watch from home.

Bradley University President Stephen Standifird said he was delighted to make this announcement.

“Throughout the academic year, we have hoped for the best but remained vigilant in order to get here. I am so proud of our campus community, and I can’t wait to celebrate our 2020 and 2021 graduates face-to-face,” Standifird said.

Updated information about the ceremonies are available on Bradley’s website.