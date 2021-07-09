Bradley University announces new director of Peoria Next Innovation Center, Technology Commercialization

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University recently welcomed Michael Stubbs as director of the Peoria Next Innovation Center, as well as director of technology commercialization at Bradley’s Illinois Small Business Development Center.

“This joint position will play a significant role for our local economy,” said Jim Foley, Director, Turner Center for Entrepreneurship. “Mike will be a tremendous asset to area businesses seeking to develop and commercialize new technologies.”

Throughout his career, Stubbs has pursued opportunities with a focus on innovation. Prior to joining Bradley, Stubbs was a managing director of FTI Consulting, Inc.’s Intellectual Property practice in Chicago, IL.

During his eight years with FTI, he assisted companies and universities, such as Apple, Adobe, Stryker, Gilead, University of California-Davis and the Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, with intellectual property engagements.

Stubbs’s joint position at Bradley is partly funded through a $75,000 gift from Aaron Rossi, CEO, PAL Health Technologies.

In announcing the gift last fall, Foley remarked, “We believe there are incredible opportunities in Central Illinois to focus on health care, biomedical technology, and life sciences, especially with local hospitals and the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria. This generous contribution will help us make the most of these local opportunities.”