Bradley University announces plans to return to in-person learning for fall 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University students will be welcomed back on campus for fall 2021, assuming COVID-19 numbers continue to drop, the university said in a statement Wednesday.

“Bradley is committed to being fully back on campus in the fall, but the specifics are still being worked out,” said Bradley President Stephen Standifird. “We plan to return to in-person learning as our primary delivery method, while following all federal, state and local guidelines, including those regarding masks, physical distancing, testing protocols, gathering sizes and any new guidelines that may be added.”

The university has based its decision on science since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, 60% of courses are offered in-person and fewer than one-third of undergraduate students are remote learning during the spring semester.