PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University, citing a budgetary shortfall in the millions, announced Monday it will be undergoing restructuring and cost-saving measures.

Bradley University President Stephen Standifird released a statement discussing financial challenges that have recently affected the school, including a budget shortfall of $13 million for fiscal year 2023, nearly 10% of the school’s overall operating budget.

Part of his statement read as follows, “Instead of continuing down its current path, Bradley must keep up with changes in market demands and evolve to better serve today’s students. As we continue to grow and adapt to these changing demands of higher education, we must become more agile and responsive to the needs of our community and the world at large.

Cost-saving measures aimed to reduce spending by 10% will be implemented in the coming months will an analysis of program offerings, with academic restructuring to occur in the fall.

“This process will be conducted using many points of data and with utmost care to preserve academic integrity and ensure students’ ability to complete their degrees,” Standifird said.

In addition, the school will explore new academic programs and the expansion of online programs.

The school president noted that transparency will be a pillar of the upcoming changes.

“As we navigate the new landscape, I want to assure you that open communication will be a cornerstone of our approach. We expect your input, ideas, and feedback and we encourage you to engage with us as we move forward.”

The first forum discussing the changes will be held at 3:15 p.m., Thursday in the Peplow Pavilion of the Hayden-Clark Alumni Center.