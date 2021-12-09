Bradley University appoints new dean for College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — From the sunshine state to central Illinois, Bradley University has appointed a new dean for the school.

Daniel Moon, Ph.D. will take over as the dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences starting in January.

Currently, Moon serves the University of North Florida as the associate provost for Academic and Student Affairs. He joined the university in 2004, working in different administrative and academic roles.

Moon said honor and excitement describe his feelings about transitioning to Bradley University.

“Bradley University is a highly ranked and regarded institution with a rich history of academic excellence. The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences is the heart of that tradition of excellence, with an outstanding faculty, dedicated staff, and talented students. I look forward to serving the college and the entire Bradley community as we aspire to and achieve even greater levels of success.” Daniel Moon, Ph.D.

Moon will succeed Kelly McConnaughay, who has served as the dean of the college for over a year.

His term will begin on Jan. 3rd, 2022