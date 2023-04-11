PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Avantis on Main and University streets in Peoria recently closed.

The space was purchased by Bradley University early this year for more than $600,000 dollars.

The university is asking what the public wants to see there.

While no plans or timelines have been drawn up, students told us they’ve heard rumors of the space becoming new apartments, a new dorm, a green space or even a new restaurant.

One Bradley student said he wants a space for students to get work done.

“A green space would be great cause we only have a quad and the alumni quad and there’s not really easily accessible spaces right next to campus besides just the houses, so I think adding a green space would be nice for students to go and sit down and just do homework,” said Bradley Junior Nicholas Stogsdill.

Bradley staff are working on a way for you to submit your ideas, so more details to come.

“We would like to hear from the community as well to hear what they think this space could be because our community and Bradley university really intersect on main and university and we want this space to really represent that as well,” said Executive Director of Communications Libby Derry.