Bradley University celebrates Founder’s Day, impact of Lydia Moss Bradley on community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students and staff at Bradley University in Peoria celebrated its Founder’s Day on Friday.

The university was founded by Lydia Moss Bradley, and the construction of its first building started in 1897. Throughout the celebration, students, staff, and alumni recognized the importance of Bradley’s work and dedication.

Renee Charles, a university spokesperson, said Bradley made an impact beyond the University too. Some of Bradley’s accomplishments include donating land and money for the Peoria Park District, churches, and more.

She said Bradley’s impact on the community is immeasurable.

“The things she touched in this community are so vast, that when you really think there was one person who did this, at the time she did it, being a woman, it’s astounding,” said Charles.

Charles said Bradley also demonstrated perseverance throughout her life and said it is something many current students do as well.

“She really overcame so much tragedy and crisis in her life, and what we are dealing with in society of this day of late, really does translate that by having that same type of perseverance, that we can overcome it,” Charles said.

University leaders also recognized and handed out awards during the Founder’s Day ceremony.