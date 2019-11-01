Bradley University celebrates new building

PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley University celebrated the dedication of its new Business and Engineering Convergence Center on Friday.

More than 300 faculty, staff, students, and more gathered in the new building’s atrium to celebrate the occasion. The $100 million building will soon be the home to the Foster College of Business, Caterpillar College of Engineering and Technology, and the Institute for Innovation through Collaboration.

The deans from both colleges, along with senior student Naydeen Musaitif, President Gary Roberts and Judge Jim Shadid, who is the board of trustees vice chairman, spoke to the crowd about the importance and significance of this project.

This is a modernized 270,000 square feet facility with 200 offices, 28 classrooms, eight computer labs, and 46 specialized labs.

Not only will the building benefit those on campus, but it will also provide collaboration opportunities for the community through public access spaces within the facility.

The building is not yet open to the public, but faculty and staff began moving into the building in mid-October, and the intent is for classes to begin a staggered move-in as classroom spaces are finished. Work will continue through 2020 on the demolition of Jobst Hall and construction of the Convergence Center’s remaining wing.