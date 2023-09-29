PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The nursing program at Bradley University now has high fidelity mannequins to boost experiential learning.

A new multi-patient nursing simulation lab offers students a hands-on experience in a controlled environment. Jessica Clark, Dean of Education and Health Sciences for the University, believes the lab will be an excellent training ground for students.

“Previously we only had a couple of high fidelity simulations, and so now having an additional space as well as additional mannequins is really going to help expand the opportunities afforded to our students,” she said.

For students such as junior Breanna Kinney, having the opportunity to go through realistic scenarios will be helpful before they go into the clinical field.

“Being able to get this experience prior to that first day of clinical means the world, it’s great for confidence for the students, we’re more capable when it comes to patient care,” Kinney said.

Kinney says she will appreciate getting the chance to insert IV’s in a lifelike patient as well as other hands-on activities.

Fellow junior nursing student Kaylah Keith said the more realistic mannequins will lead to better outcomes.

“We are able to tweak certain things like increase their blood pressure or we can put crackles or wheezing for breast sounds, so we can monitor that and we can change it and basically give us a better way of understanding what’s going on,” she said.

The lab was made possible by a $850,000 grant that Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin spearheaded. Clark says the lab will help calm students’ nerves before entering real scenarios.

“Affording the students an opportunity to practice and practice well before they get into the clinical arena with actual patients, is really important to help dissipate their anxieties,” Clark said.

For Kinney, she’s just happy to finally get to use the lab.

“We’ve been watching them work on it in construction for the past year, so every time we walk by we’re always getting peaks in the window, trying to see if they’re close to being done so I’m glad it’s finally done and we can start using it,” Kinney said.