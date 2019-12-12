Bradley University celebrates peace around the world this holiday season

PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley University is celebrating its students and peace this holiday season with a “Tree of Peace.”

The tree is on display in the University’s student center. It features the word “Peace” printed on decorative ornaments in 48 different languages, representing the home countries of its current student body.

Bradley officials said its core values include inclusiveness and connectivity, and one way to recognize these is to honor these students.

As students gather to study or grab a bite to eat, they will see a sign that states, “In recognition of the 48 nations represented by the current Bradley student body, you will find native wishes of PEACE for the holiday season around the atrium.”

“We may not all celebrate the same holidays, but we can all celebrate peace,” said Executive Director of Student Involvement Tom Coy.

Student graphic design major Krista Frerking designed the ornaments to resemble passport stickers. Additionally, a graphic of each country can be subtly seen in the background.

“I was proud to put so much time into this project. I hope it can educate students on the diverse culture we have here at Bradley University; I certainly learned a lot,” Frerking said.