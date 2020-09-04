Bradley University COVID-19 positivity rate climbs in 2nd week of classes

PEORIA, Ill. — A second week of testing for COVID-19 at Bradley University has seen the number of positive cases double.

Data from the Bradley University COVID-19 Dashboard shows 18 people tested positive the week of September 3. That is up from nine the previous week. The positivity rate jumped from 2.58% to 8.33%. The number of people tested dropped from 349 to 216.

The total number of positve tests on campus now sits at 27. 230 people are listed as in isolation and quarantine.

The positivity rate does not represent those tested off-campus. The dashboard says only tests administered by Bradley’s Health Services are calculated. School leaders say they do not have a way to track the off-campus data.

