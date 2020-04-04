Bradley University donates supplies to a local hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University is helping medical professionals fight COVID-19.

Friday, Bradley staff filled a van with thousands of personal protective equipment and donated them to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. Bradley’s Spokesperson Renee Charles said donations included more than 2,500 masks, dozens of medical gowns and several hundred boxes of gloves.

The supplies were donated from the engineering, psychology and chemistry/biochemistry departments as well as the student affairs office, Aramark dining services, and facilities.

“Bradley is a community partner and we are happy to do our part to help. We must all work together to get through this extraordinary time.” Bradley University Spokesperson Renee Charles

Charles said an OSF employee taking in the donations said Bradley's donation is the largest local donation to date during the pandemic.









