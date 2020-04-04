PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University is helping medical professionals fight COVID-19.
Friday, Bradley staff filled a van with thousands of personal protective equipment and donated them to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. Bradley’s Spokesperson Renee Charles said donations included more than 2,500 masks, dozens of medical gowns and several hundred boxes of gloves.
The supplies were donated from the engineering, psychology and chemistry/biochemistry departments as well as the student affairs office, Aramark dining services, and facilities.
“Bradley is a community partner and we are happy to do our part to help. We must all work together to get through this extraordinary time.”Bradley University Spokesperson Renee Charles
Charles said an OSF employee taking in the donations said Bradley’s donation is the largest local donation to date during the pandemic.
Latest Headlines
- Local activist Chama St. Louis announces bid for mayor of Peoria
- Surgeon General: Here’s how you can make a cloth mask today in just a few easy steps
- WATCH SOON: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 4-5
- Bradley University donates supplies to a local hospital
- Tazewell County supports community burn bans