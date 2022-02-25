PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Following the Governor’s declaration that masks will no longer be required indoors beginning Jan. 28, Bradley University is falling in line.

Administration made the announcement Friday after saying the CDC has made indications it will also ease the federal mask mandate soon.

Effective Monday, Feb. 28, masks will only be required in the following areas:

Classrooms and labs

Health and Counseling Services

BUPD Safety Cruiser

University events when requested by speaker or performer

In a private office or residence, if the occupants request it

“We need to support individuals who choose to wear masks even where they aren’t required. Individuals should be comfortable wearing a mask and be free from pressures or harassment. Let’s continue to support each other as we navigate through these changes,” officials said in a statement.