Bradley University forward cleared in police investigation, allowed to play in Thursday’s game

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A member of the Bradley University Men’s basketball team has been cleared of any accusations in a “sex offense” case being investigated by the Springfield, MO. Police Department.

Ja’Shon Henry is no longer being accused and is not a person of interest nor a suspect in any case, according to university officials.

Henry has been cleared of possible student conduct violations and will be rejoining the team effective immediately.

The investigation to determine if a crime of violation occurred with the other three players, Elijah Childs, Terry Nolan, and Danya Kingsby, continues.

The trio remains suspended from all basketball-related activities.