PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A video game design company is expanding its exclusive internship opportunity for students in Bradley University’s interactive media program.

According to a Bradley University press release, Deep Silver Volition and Bradley began their partnership in 2019 with a five-student internship program. This year, the partnership will be expanding to 10 students.

Of the 10 students, eight will be hired as interns and two as temporary employees.

“Our students blow away their internship supervisors every year, and I think that’s because Bradley’s Game Design program is built from an industry-based perspective,” Game Design Instructor David Abzug said. “Some of our instructors have spent extensive time in the game industry. Bradley students have a great understanding of what the industry is like in real life and where it’s going. With this understanding of the industry, our students are prepared for real-world experiences.”

A wide range of Bradley students were awarded the 2022 internship with Deep Silver Volition including two master’s candidates, four seniors, three juniors and one sophomore.

Deep Silver Volition is best known for games like Saint Row, Red Faction and Descent. More information is available on the company’s website.

More information on Bradley’s interactive media program is available on the university’s website.