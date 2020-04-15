Bradley University give updates on pass/fail system, reimbursements

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University announces updates on the pass/fail system, reimbursements, registration and move out accommodations as students enter week three of virtual learning.

The university wrote in an email to students that they can elect to convert any of their course grades for the spring 2020 semester to pass/fail. Students will have three business days after final grades have been posted to make the decision. Letter grades C or better will convert to pass, while D or F will convert to fail.

The university told students the pass/fail will not count toward their GPA, but they will still be able to earn the credit hours for any passing grade.

The email also states students must meet with their academic advisor before registering. Registration will run through April 23.

For those who utilize campus housing or meal plans should see reimbursements on their student account the week of April 20. Students who only lived in the residence halls and SAC during the spring semester, but not currently, will see a refund prorated at 44%.

The university also reminded students the credit applied to the student’s account will be used to offset any unpaid, outstanding tuition and fee charges first. Once the student’s account is up to date, a check with the remaining amount will be mailed to the student’s home.

The university is only responsible for residence halls. If needing assistance for all other housing including Main Street Commons, individual rental properties, fraternities, and sororities, the student will have to contact the appropriate landlord.

The email also states that the university will not coordinate any move-outs during Stay at Home order. The university said they are coming up with plans for move-outs in May.