PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Five local high schools brought their students to the Bradley University campus Thursday afternoon for a college fair.

Hosted by DIGM, the fair had over 60 colleges in attendance where students can listen to speakers that are currently working in the field that interests them.

Students had the option to listen to speakers that specialize in Arts and entertainment, Trades, Healthcare, Government, and Information Technology.

DIGM founder Marc Supreme said he thinks having a speaker from that field really helps show the students what is achievable.

“We wanted to bring in industry professionals that are already working and succeeding in those capacities so they can point to the students that might want to do something like that and figure out what their pathway is for to where they can get to the same spot,” said Supreme.

This is the second annual college fair DIGM has hosted and they plan on doing more in the future.