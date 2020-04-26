Bradley University International student stranded from family in China due to COVID-19 Pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An international student, stranded from his family.

Tony Xu came to Bradley University from Southwest China.

He hasn’t been able to visit his family because of the Pandemic.

“My parents did ask me if I wanted to go back at the beginning of the Pandemic. I also had a few friends I went to high-school with who went back to China. Peoria’s not very populated,” so he felt safe to stay, work, and finish school.

“It’s a very interesting time to have my graduation cancelled or ‘rescheduled,” Xu added.

And now his family won’t be able to come see him graduate either.

“I’m a first-generation college student, so my entire family was pretty excited about my graduation, but now turns out we’re not gonna be able to walk, at least not in May,” Xu said.

Xu reports for the campus newspaper, ‘The Scout.’ He’s also part of the Bradley admissions office.

Tony says people in China are now returning back to work and things are going back to normal.