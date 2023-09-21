PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University students will be able to kick off their 2023 Homecoming celebration on Friday.

According to Bradley’s website, there will be a week of events for students to celebrate their school spirit.

On Friday, Sept. 22, the celebration will start with the Painting of the Lydia’s at 1 p.m. Students and staff will get the chance to decorate a “Lydia” in honor of the university’s founder Lydia Moss Bradley.

On Monday, Sept. 25, campus departments will start decorating their office doors, and students will be able to find hidden gargoyles around campus, that can be turned in for prizes.

The Homecoming Pageant will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. to introduce the members of the 2023 Homecoming Court.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, students will be able to play Canoe Battleship at 6:30 p.m. in the Markin Pool. Students will form teams of four and battle to stay afloat against other teams.

Bradley students will be able to attend a Jobs and Internship Fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, at the RenCo. The Class Color Wars will also take place Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

On Friday, Sept. 29, the Founder’s Day Convocation will be held at 10 a.m. in the Dingeldine Music Center. The Lighting of the B Pep Rally will be held on the Olin Quad at 5 p.m.

Bradley students and community members will have a busy Saturday, Sept. 30, with: