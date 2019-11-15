Bradley University launching accelerated nursing program

PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley University announced Friday it is launching an accelerated nursing program to help meet the high demand for nurses nationwide.

For students already with bachelor’s degrees and the prerequisites, in just 15 months, the accelerated nursing program will prepare them for the nursing licensure exam and a career in various healthcare settings.

Classes will meet 2-3 days per week in a cohort style program. It begins in May 2020 with completion in August 2021.

There is limited space in the program and it’s filling up quickly.

