Bradley University leaders say two-week quarantine will increase chances of staying on campus for the semester

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University announced Tuesday a mandatory two-week quarantine for all students.

It begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

University leaders said there are just under 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 500 were already in quarantine. They say the full two weeks student quarantine will give them a better chance at staying on campus for the rest of the semester.

“This is no joke, and this is going to give us our best shot at staying on campus for the entire semester,” says executive director of public relations Renee Charles.

For two weeks, all classes will switch to remote learning, and students are limited to essential errands.

“We still have to look at how this affects everyone because that’s our main goal to keep everyone healthy, safe, well, and this is one step that we have to do. It’s a very aggressive step, but it’s what we have to do,” says Charles.

Out of the more than 5,000 students enrolled, nearly 3,500 attend classes on campus. Some students said they were shocked, but that it was inevitable.

Related Content Bradley University enacts two-week quarantine for all students with at least 500 in isolation

“There had been rumors because individual floors were going down, like over half my building was down,” said freshman William Bennington.

During quarantine, students can order food and groceries, run essential errands, spend time outside in masks, and work after confirming with their employers. Students can not have guests, gather with people other than their roommates, and visit off-campus restaurants and bars.

“Most of our students are following the guidelines, they’re doing the right things, they’re being accountable for their actions, they’re making the right choices to not put their friends and fellow students at risk,” said Charles.

Leaders say students who violate the quarantine could face penalties, including dismissal from campus. Less than two weeks into the semester, some students said the move is upsetting.

“It is frustrating, you know freshman year, we come in expecting this brand new adventure, and then we’re stuck in our rooms,” said Bennington.

Others think the quarantine will keep them on campus longer.

“I’d rather have this quarantine rather than a full lockdown, or going home,” said freshman Hallie Fedorowicz.

The two-week quarantine will last until September 23 at 7 a.m. Bradley leaders say expectations and guidelines are mandatory and that any students in violation will face disciplinary action.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected