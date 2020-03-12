Bradley University leaders urge students to return home

PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley University President Gary Roberts announced Thursday the school is extending Spring Break an extra week, ending on March 30.

In a statement he also explained when classes do resume, they’ll take place online from March 30 through April 12.

These decisions were made with the best interests for the health of our community using all current COVID-19 information available from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization, and state and local health officials. We are working around the clock to respond to this historic outbreak. Bradley University President Gary Roberts

Roberts says university leaders will work with students who cannot go home by March 14. Foodservice will be limited until April 12, library access will remain available online and health services will remain open.

Any student who feels ill should visit Health Services and not the emergency room per OSF recommendations. Please call first to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted per CDC recommendation. Bradley University President Gary Roberts

Roberts says any events including more than 25 people will be cancelled through April 13.

Roberts says he believes these actions are the best opportunity to ensure the health and safety of the community. Schools throughout the state have followed similar protocols amid the spread of and concerns for the coronavirus.

If you have a question regarding Bradley University’s response there is a hotline available between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., (309) 677-1111.