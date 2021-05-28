Bradley University lifts the current mask mandate

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fully vaccinated students and staff will no longer need to wear masks at Bradley University.

Bradley announced the university will follow recently released guidelines from the CDC, saying adults who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks. Social distancing guidelines will also be modified.

There are still some exceptions. Students will still be required to wear masks in the classroom during the summer. The CDC still recommends masks for students and staff in classroom settings.

Those who live on-campus do not need to wear a mask in their residence, but are asked to wear a mask in the common areas.

During the upcoming orientation, people who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks, but social distancing and other precautions will be in place.

You can find the full list of regulations on Bradley’s website.