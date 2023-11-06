PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University is considering discontinuing 17 academic degree programs and converting five others into “service units” that will serve only to satisfy degree requirements in other majors.

Dozens of faculty positions are also on the line.

According to an emailed letter that University President Stephen Standifird sent to faculty on Monday, the proposed changes would directly affect 3.5 percent of students already enrolled.

The proposal is the result of a data-driven review by the Senate-elected faculty review committee, the provost, and the deans.

“Their assessment is a critical step to ensure our programs remain relevant, rigorous, and aligned with our university’s mission and goals while we strive to remain financially sound,” wrote Standifird in the letter.

The programs include:

Actuarial Science (Mathematics)

Apparel Production and Merchandising

Business Law

Ceramics

Entrepreneurship

Family Consumer Science Education

Family Life Science

Hospitality Leadership

International Studies

Manufacturing Technology

Math Education

Pre-K – 12 Administration and Leadership

Printmaking

Professional Sales

Public Health Education

Religious Studies

Statistics

The programs that are being considered for discontinuation, but may remain as a service unit are:

Economics

French

Mathematics

Philosophy

Physics

In the letter, Standifird said 75 percent of the students are enrolled in only a quarter of the programs Bradley offers.

“Regrettably, continuing down this path is simply not viable,” Standifird wrote.

Possible faculty reductions are expected during this transition. This could include 47 currently occupied positions and 21 positions through attrition.

The college said it would be informing anyone directly affected by cuts within the next two days.

Department chairs for the affected degree programs have 30 days to respond to the president, who says he will make his final decision before the end of the fall semester.

The last day of semester classes is Dec. 5 and final grades for winter commencement are due 10 a.m. on Dec. 16.