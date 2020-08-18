Bradley University move-in weekend sees major changes due to COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Move-in day for Bradley University students will look much different this year.

This upcoming weekend, the university will welcome students back to campus starting Friday morning.

Normally athletes, Greek organizations, and student volunteers help move students into the dorms, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that won’t be the case this year.

Bradley Spokesperson Renee Charles tells WMBD this year each student is allowed a maximum of three helpers to move all their items into the rooms.

“This year every student has to sign up for a time slot so that way we know exactly who’s coming when and we can space them out a little bit more. That helps us out with the whole physical distancing.”

Charles said this also allows for fewer people to be touching the student’s items. She added masks are required in all buildings.

“Masks are required, every student is going to receive one of these Bradley branded masks. They’re required in every single building on-campus, outside if you’re within 6 feet of someone, you have to wear your mask. If you’re outside and alone, it’s okay,” Charles said.

Charles said the University will administer weekly COVID-19 tests.

“We have a surveillance testing plan going in place where we’ll be testing around 300 or so students, faculty, and staff every week so we can get a good count and a good look how COVID is on our campus,” Charles said.

She added spacing out when new students move in will also help decrease nearby traffic.