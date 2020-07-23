Bradley University offering curbside visits & tours to potential students

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University admissions office is making sure potential students can still have the chance to visualize what campus life could look like.

The university is offering curbside visits for students to take a tour of the campus in the safest way.

Cory Craig, assistant director of admissions, said the visit includes a walking tour led by a current student. She said when the family arrives at the university, they’ll contact the admissions office and the tour guide will come out and bring the visitors’ materials to them on a tray before taking a walking tour.

“We walk them around campus for about an hour,” Craig said. “We go inside of buildings, we do not go inside of classrooms or lab space because those are still very much disinfected and protected, but we’re able to go into the public buildings, see those things first hand.”

Craig said at the end of the tour, Bradley will have tents set up in the quads so the visiting students can sit six feet apart and have conversations with the tour guide and advisors. She said this method has been appreciated by all those who’ve experienced it.

“This to us was a way to give that personalized attention that they’re used to from Bradley University and still be able to show them a little bit about who we are and what we do here on campus,” Craig said. “So far we’ve had surveys come back and parents are overwhelmingly positive about this.”

Craig said the tours are offered Mondays through Saturdays, by appointment, and last through August 15.

Reservations can be made here.

