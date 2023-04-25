UPDATE (9:55 p.m.)– BU foreWarn alert cleared immediate danger, students may resume activity.

UPDATE (9:43 p.m.)– Counseling and support services will be available to students.

UPDATE (9:14 p.m.)– A BU foreWarn alert has lifted the shelter in place order but students must still remain indoors.

UPDATE (9:03 p.m.)– WMBD’s Breanna Rittman is on scene at Comstock. Peoria Police cannot confirm if there is a bomb threat, only that the call was for a bomb threat. Bradley is still on lockdown and will be given the all clear as soon as possible.

UPDATE (8:17 p.m.) — Per their Twitter, Bradley University has sent a BU foreWarn alert and ordered students and faculty to lockdown immediately and wait for further instructions.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Bradley University is currently on lockdown.

According to Peoria Police, the incident was called into dispatch as a bomb threat.

