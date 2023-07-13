PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Under a new initiative with T-Mobile, every Bradley University student and full-time faculty will get a new iPad and an unlimited data plan, the university announced Thursday.

The school said on their website that beginning next fall, students, full- time faculty, and certain student-facing staff will receive a 10th Generation iPad, complete with a Bradley- branded keyboard case and an unlimited T-Mobile data plan with hotspot capabilities

Bradley said the move will allow faculty and staff “to utilize a hybrid mobile network that provides faster speeds, lower latency and dedicated reliability to enrich Bradley’s learning environment and create an ecosystem supportive of academic and operational innovation.”

This effort, which has a total value of more than $30 million, will be bolstered by Apple. Bradley will leverage Apple’s deep experience in education to populate every iPad with apps, offer training sessions, and determine best practices to generate truly impactful outcomes across campus, the school said.

The implementation of the 5G infrastructure will begin soon. The first devices will be distributed to full-time faculty early this fall. As the academic year unfolds, the deployment of devices will extend to “discovery cohorts” of students that will represent approximately 25% of the student body.

There will then be a full launch in Fall 2024 to include students, full-time faculty, and certain student-facing staff, the school said.

