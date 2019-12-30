Bradley University president responds to recent criminal activity on campus

PEORIA, Ill. — After recent reports of robberies on the Bradley University campus, President Gary Roberts is speaking out about how leaders are working to make the campus, and the surrounding area, safer.

Roberts sent out a letter to faculty, students, and the public. In it, he discussed the recent meeting BU administration had with Peoria mayor Jim Ardis, police chief Loren Marion, and city councilman Chuck Grayeb on Saturday morning.

He assured that the area is not just safe, but as safe as “virtually any non-rural campus in America.” However, he said the two recent incidents involving armed robberies, are believed to be committed by the same person or people, and campus and city police are working to apprehend them.

Roberts and other city leaders also discussed ways to reinforce safety on and around campus, which include the following:

The City of Peoria has committed to an immediate increased police presence on and around our campus. This will include increased patrols by the Peoria Police Department to augment the Bradley University Police Department’s presence

The Bradley University Police Department (BUPD) has modified and enhanced its patrolling strategies

The University has committed to hiring additional security personnel, which will provide more security presence as well as give its twenty-one fully licensed and armed police officers more time to patrol and secure the campus

We are also developing enhanced use of both recording and constantly-monitored security cameras in strategic areas

As a proven strong resource for our campus, we are also increasing the use and availability of the Hilltop Safety Cruiser program

Since the recent incidents, exterior security cameras have been upgraded and new interior security cameras, card-access security technology, and blue light phones both on and off-campus have been installed. In response to these new threats, they are also installing additional exterior cameras and BUPD officers are modifying their patrolling strategies.

He ended his note reminding students of safety tips, like never walking alone in dark areas, to take well-lit travel routes, and being aware. The full letter can be read below:

Dear Bradley Parents and Students, As most of you are aware, in the past few months, there have been some incidents of criminal activity on or in the surrounding neighborhoods of our campus. Perhaps because this type of incident is completely out of the ordinary for Bradley University, it has gotten some attention. As a result, given the strong partnership that Bradley has with the City of Peoria, I and the Bradley administrative team met on campus Saturday morning, December 28, with Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis, Chief of Police Loren Marion, and our City Councilman Chuck Grayeb to develop a coordinated plan for making our campus and surrounding neighborhoods as safe as is possible. As the conversation evolved, it quickly became apparent that what I intimated above is very true – based on both recent and historical data, and all of the other information available, Bradley’s campus and surrounding areas are very safe both in absolute and comparative terms. The students, faculty, staff, and visitors to Bradley are as safe or safer than at virtually any non-rural campus in America. Nonetheless, the recent isolated but troubling spate of incidents, all or most of which there is some reason to believe were committed by the same individual(s) whom campus and local police are very focused on apprehending, has caused understandable concern that needs to be addressed. Our constant goal is always to have an extremely safe environment in which our Bradley community can study and work, and for everyone here to feel confident about their safety. We are encouraged by how quickly the City of Peoria and our Administration have joined forces to care for and protect Bradley University students, faculty, staff, and visitors. Nothing is more important than their safety and well-being, and we will always have a commitment to making and maintaining our campus community as safe and secure as it can be. I cannot end without adding a word of advice. While nobody “deserves” to be the victim of crime and a victim is never “to blame,” it would be wise for everyone to avoid making themselves an easy target. Students and others would be well advised to avoid walking all alone in remote dark areas late at night or in the wee hours of the morning. Call the Hilltop Safety Cruiser if you can; walk with others (the more the better); take well-lighted or well-traveled routes; always be aware of your surroundings and be smart. Bradley will always do what it can to make the campus as safe and secure as it can be, but in this day and age, there are never absolute guarantees. Being aware and taking precautions are always good things to keep in mind, on or off any university or college campus. President Gary Roberts

The BUPD keeps the campus community informed of safety alerts through emails, Twitter and Facebook posts, and alerts to the university webpage.