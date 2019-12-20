Bradley University ranked best in Illinois for CPA exam

PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley University’s CPA exam pass rate was ranked the highest in the state of Illinois for the second year in a row by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA).

The program also ranked in the top 30 nationally for mid-sized programs for first-time test takers.

Accounting Department Chair Stephen Kerr, CMA, CPA, shares, “The accounting faculty strive to ensure every student is ready for business, and a crucial aspect of this is passing the CPA exam. We are proud of our students and the team that guides them, who consistently contribute to great student success. Our pass rate builds student success because our graduates are ready to move forward with their careers.”

Bradley has consistently had one of the highest pass rates in the state for the past five years. The program offers students accounting courses in every semester of the program, early internship opportunities, and hands-on experience outside of the classroom.

In 2020, the department will participate in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program for the third year in a row.

Through this program, students complete tax returns for low-income individuals in the Peoria community free of charge.