PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University recently received a nearly $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation to address the under-representation of women and minority groups in college faculties.

The National Science Foundation’s Advance program aims to address that under-representation, specifically in the STEM fields. Dr. Jackie Hogan, who teaches anthropology and sociology at the University, said the grant shows Bradley’s commitment to fostering equity.

“We as an institution are really committed to advancing equity, for faculty, for staff, for students, both on campus and beyond,” she said.

Dr. Hogan also said that as a woman in higher education, she is glad to see Bradley prioritizing this.

“I’m really heartened by the commitment that the institution has put behind this effort and they’ve put their money where their mouths are, they have supported this effort,” Dr. Hogan said.

Dr. Hogan also said she hopes the grant shows prospective students that Bradley is committed to hiring a diverse staff. The grant itself took about three years of research from the University.