Bradley University reports rising positivity rate, increase in positive cases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The weekly update on COVID-19 cases at Bradley University reported more positive cases and a rising positivity rate after a campus-wide quarantine was issued last week.

The data above shows an increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate compared to last week’s numbers. The university also saw a slight rise in positive tests. Out of 317 tests administered in the last week, 148 cases came up positive, resulting in a 16.40% positivity rate.

That brings the total number of positive tests at the university to 274.

The update comes after students said they’re having mixed feelings about quarantine after the first week of the campus-wide shutdown.

