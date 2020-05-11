Bradley University looking to resume on-campus classes in the fall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Incoming Bradley University President Stephen Standifird announced Monday there is a plan for students to return to campus for Fall 2020.

“Bradley is eager to return to normal and welcome home our students, faculty and staff. We are taking every possible health precaution and preparing for all scenarios. So while normal may look a little different in the fall, we are excited to reunite safely with our Bradley family.” Stephen Standifird, incoming Bradley University President

According to Bradley’s website, the Return to Campus team is looking at ways to create the safest environment when classes begin; including considering classroom set up, laboratory and common area access, and student living. Staff is also considering hybrid learning, in which students would work both in the classroom and online.

A university spokesperson said the team is committed to having students return in the fall, but the final decision will be determined by health and safety guidelines.

“The size and location of Bradley have been a boasting point for many years. Now, at a time when crowding and bigger cities pose a real health threat, these unique characteristics make Bradley a safer choice than schools in larger urban areas.” Stephen Standifird, incoming Bradley University President

Bradley University is scheduled to reopen dormitories on Aug. 22. Classes are set to resume Aug. 26.