Bradley University scenario planning for potential revenue loss of $40 million or more

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University is currently planning for revenue loss due to COVID-19.

With universities around the country planning for 20-50% declines in revenue this fall, that could mean $40 million or more for Bradley.

“This does not mean we are experiencing that, it just means we are scenario planning for that,” said Bradley University Spokeswoman Renee Charles.

Charles says the university is trying to make decisions now to cushion the blow.

“Expenses are frozen. No purchasing outside essential university purchases. Travel is on hold. We are looking at contracts for teaching for the summer and reorganizing those because we know we’ll be online this summer. We’re going to re-visit our in residents and some of our special assignment faculty members and their contracts to see where we’re at,” Charles said.

Charles says these potential revenue losses would come from enrollment being down, but also donations being down as well.

“We’re not the only ones doing this, institutions all across the country are doing this to see what we can do just in case,” Charles said.

Charles says enrollment could be done because the students don’t have the financial means to continue their education, because they don’t want to leave home, or because they don’t feel comfortable with living in a communal space.