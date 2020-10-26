Bradley University sees low COVID-19 numbers among students, staff

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University is flattening the curve when it comes to COVID-19 cases among the campus community.

The university reported a 1.45% positivity rate among students and staff in their latest set of data from Oct. 16-24. During that time, the university administered 275 tests on campus with just four tests coming back as positive. Bradley also reported four positive off-campus test for a total of eight in the past week.

From Oct. 1-22, the school has kept its positivity rate under 2% each week. The average positivity rate since Aug. 24 sits at 6.22%.

To date, the school has conducted 2,534 COVID-19 tests on campus, with 184 of those total tests coming back as positive. Bradley has seen a cumulative total of 347 positive tests since August.

According to the university’s COVID dashboard, 12 students are in self-isolation or are currently quarantining.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected