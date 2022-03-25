PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bradley University speech team won the 2022 National Speech Championship for the second year in a row.

The tournament allows teams to enter a maximum of 22 entries, with only two students per event.

The Bradley speech team had 14 entries make it into the final rounds, with one national champion, senior Lily Pieper.

Andrew Eilola, coach of the speech team and director of forensics at Bradley University, said, “It’s like a pinch-me moment. I’ve always been so in awe of what is at Bradley, like this team and this program has an illustrious legacy of winning, but it’s not just about the winning or the competition either. The students here are really invested in their craft and their art, and they’re so passionate about what they do.”

The team leaves for Lincoln, Nebraska on March 30 for the AFA National Speech Tournament.