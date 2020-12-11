Bradley University student dies of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An online doctoral nursing student has died after contracting COVID-19 while taking care of an infected patient.

Kelly Lynn Raether, 42, died Nov. 26. She served as the EMT captain of the Ixonia Volunteer Fire/EMS and was a nursing instructor at Carroll University in Wisconsin, all while working toward her doctorate in nursing practice at Bradley.



The governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers, said, “Cpt. Raether served her community every day with astounding courage and selflessness, putting her health and safety on the line, even during a global pandemic, to help others.”



Bradley University President Stephen Standifird added, “She is a health care hero and should be honored as such. We are honored to have had Kelly as part of the Bradley family, and we mourn her passing.



Bradley flags will fly at half-staff for three days to honor her memory. For those interested, an online tribute wall is available to write condolences and/or view Kelly’s funeral service that took place on Dec. 5.