Bradley University student robbed at gunpoint

PEORIA, Ill.– A student was robbed at gunpoint near Bradley University on Tuesday night.

Bradley University officials said at approximately 7:26 p.m., Bradley University Police and Peoria Police responded to a report of a robbery in the 900 block of N. Cooper Street, near the intersection of N. Cooper Street and W. Laura Avenue.

The university issued a safety alert because two unknown male suspects approached a student in the backyard of a home, displayed a handgun and took the victim’s property. The men fled on foot southbound.

The two suspects are described as males wearing dark hoodies. Police said the suspects’ race or ethnicity will only be provided if it was paired with other detailed descriptions that include physical stature, clothing or unusual characteristics.

