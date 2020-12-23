Bradley University student wins prize for bridging gaps in health care with campaign

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bradley University student won an award Wednesday for helping her Indiana community learn about healthcare resources.

Public relations student Alexis Brown won the “Ebeling PR-ize,” for coming up with the best campaign of the semester. The campaign is called “Her Empowered Voice” and it focuses on helping mothers in need of education and resources.

Originally a senior project toward graduation, the campaign led Brown to some in-depth research as she took her Bradley classes remotely from Indiana. It helped her connect the dots between a statewide healthcare program in Indiana and the lack of coverage in poorer communities.

The program, titled, “My Health Baby,” helped the state decrease infant mortality rates by increasing education, outreach, and health care access to pre and post-natal mothers, but it doesn’t provide coverage in many high-risk counties that have a low socioeconomic status. Mothers insured with Medicaid are unable to benefit from the program.

Through her research, Brown found that Non-Hispanic Black women were recipients of Medicaid more than any other racial group. This means a Black woman who is pregnant in Indiana would statistically not be eligible for the program.

This helped Brown direct her campaign to specifically address the issue. She partnered with HealthCall, LLC because of its presence in the medical field and its location in Crown Point, IN, which includes a number of high-risk cities.

‘Her Empowered Voice’ hosted an online awareness forum featuring a local OB/GYN and reached several mothers in need through social media, connecting them to resources and contacts on its website. A survey suggested a 25 percent increase in the belief that the individual’s health concerns mattered to their physicians after being introduced to the program.

Brown said statistics like that encourage her to keep up this work even after she graduates in May.

“One of the biggest things I have learned during this campaign was to trust my instincts and have confidence in myself,” Brown said. “By that I mean, believing in myself and following what I felt was the right thing to do. Academically, this campaign has taught me to utilize all the knowledge that I have learned at Bradley. Learning through research about the issue and how it affects society at large helped me think creatively on how to solve the problem.”