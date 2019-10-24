Bradley University students host vigil to address trauma

PEORIA, Ill. — Wednesday, black students at Bradley University said many names during a candlelit vigil, honoring people who lost their lives to police brutality.

The student NAACP chapter is making a comeback. After four years of absence, they’re working toward reactivation. The Black Lives Matter Vigil is the first event they’ve hosted this year.

NAACP 1st vice president, Nailah Brown, said the recent deaths of Atatiana Jefferson and Botham Jean sparked this idea.

Brown said incidents like these are affecting several people around the country including students at the university. She wants everyone to feel the pain of the losses together, but also find joy in remembering and acknowledging them.

We have trauma that we haven’t addressed and to understand that we must start somewhere. …We’re trying to help them in this process and trying to get them to release their emotions and release the feelings. …They have to know that it’s okay to feel some type of way about what’s happening. Nailah Brown, Bradley University Chapter of NAACP

Brown said when they say black lives matter, they’re not diminishing the value of all other lives, rather highlighting the fact that many black lives have been disregarded.